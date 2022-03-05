ZUSD Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $189.00 (ZUSD)

ZUSD (CURRENCY:ZUSD) traded 1% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on March 5th. In the last week, ZUSD has traded up 0.8% against the dollar. ZUSD has a total market capitalization of $1.47 million and approximately $189.00 worth of ZUSD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ZUSD coin can now be bought for about $1.00 or 0.00002523 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002524 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00001912 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.35 or 0.00043789 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0604 or 0.00000153 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,676.26 or 0.06753856 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39,572.23 or 0.99865163 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.74 or 0.00044779 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.24 or 0.00048554 BTC.

ZUSD Coin Profile

ZUSD’s total supply is 1,472,237 coins. ZUSD’s official Twitter account is @GMOTrust

According to CryptoCompare, “ZUSD (Zytara USD) is digital money that users can send and receive like email. ZUSD is issued by a regulated financial institution and redeemable on a 1:1 basis for US dollars. It’s a programmable dollar that moves at the speed of the Internet to and from anywhere in the world, designed for the future of finance, esports and gaming, along with countless other applications. “

ZUSD Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZUSD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ZUSD should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ZUSD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

