-$0.63 Earnings Per Share Expected for Quanterix Co. (NASDAQ:QTRX) This Quarter

Analysts predict that Quanterix Co. (NASDAQ:QTRX – Get Rating) will report earnings of ($0.63) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Quanterix’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.67) and the highest is ($0.58). Quanterix posted earnings per share of ($0.29) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 117.2%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Quanterix will report full-year earnings of ($2.22) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.62) to ($1.82). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of ($1.44) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.19) to ($0.68). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Quanterix.

Quanterix (NASDAQ:QTRX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.55) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.66) by $0.11. The business had revenue of $29.31 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.00 million. Quanterix had a negative return on equity of 11.88% and a negative net margin of 44.63%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.31) earnings per share.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Quanterix from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $40.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday. SVB Leerink lowered their price target on Quanterix from $70.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Quanterix from $85.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Quanterix from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Quanterix currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $55.60.

In other Quanterix news, SVP David C. Duffy sold 3,266 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.91, for a total transaction of $100,952.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO E Kevin Hrusovsky sold 1,364 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.97, for a total value of $47,699.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 12,047 shares of company stock valued at $396,471. 15.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Quanterix by 10.9% in the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,133,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,004,000 after acquiring an additional 308,393 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Quanterix by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,456,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,139,000 after acquiring an additional 42,854 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its stake in shares of Quanterix by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,575,382 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,794,000 after acquiring an additional 19,382 shares in the last quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC lifted its stake in shares of Quanterix by 27.1% in the fourth quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 1,239,798 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,567,000 after acquiring an additional 264,299 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Quanterix by 31.2% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,050,864 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,557,000 after acquiring an additional 249,741 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.94% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:QTRX opened at $29.71 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.09 billion, a P/E ratio of -21.85 and a beta of 1.60. Quanterix has a 52 week low of $25.32 and a 52 week high of $69.22. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $42.54.

Quanterix Corp. engages in the development of ultra-sensitive digital immunoassay platform that advances precision health for life sciences research and diagnostics. Its products and services include Simoa Assay Kits, HD-X analyzer, SR-X Biomarker Detection System, SP-X Imaging and Analysis System, 2470 Arrayer, Simoa Accelerator Laboratory, Uman NF-Light, and Homebrew -Custom Assay Development.

