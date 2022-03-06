$0.66 EPS Expected for Blackbaud, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLKB) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect that Blackbaud, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLKB – Get Rating) will report earnings per share of $0.66 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Blackbaud’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.68 and the lowest is $0.63. Blackbaud posted earnings of $0.68 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 2.9%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Blackbaud will report full-year earnings of $2.74 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.71 to $2.77. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $3.09 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.05 to $3.11. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Blackbaud.

Blackbaud (NASDAQ:BLKB – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The technology company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24. The firm had revenue of $247.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $241.84 million. Blackbaud had a net margin of 0.61% and a return on equity of 10.60%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.31 earnings per share.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on BLKB. TheStreet lowered shares of Blackbaud from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Monday, February 28th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Blackbaud from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of Blackbaud from $85.00 to $70.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Blackbaud from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $82.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of Blackbaud from $85.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $74.00.

In other news, CEO Michael P. Gianoni sold 8,659 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.71, for a total value of $534,346.89. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.33% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FMR LLC increased its stake in Blackbaud by 230.0% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 538,047 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $42,898,000 after purchasing an additional 374,999 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of Blackbaud in the 1st quarter worth $488,000. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Blackbaud by 17.3% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 13,047 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $999,000 after acquiring an additional 1,923 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Blackbaud in the 2nd quarter worth $2,741,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Blackbaud by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 484,596 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $37,106,000 after acquiring an additional 14,107 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.60% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ BLKB traded down $0.73 on Friday, reaching $59.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 403,345 shares, compared to its average volume of 282,856. The firm has a market cap of $3.09 billion, a PE ratio of 495.12 and a beta of 1.08. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $68.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $72.42. Blackbaud has a 52 week low of $53.81 and a 52 week high of $86.96. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31.

Blackbaud, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based and on-premises software solutions and related services for the global philanthropic community. It offers solutions for fundraising and constituent relationship management (CRM), marketing, advocacy, accounting, peer-to-peer fundraising, corporate social responsibility (CSR), school management, ticketing, financial management, payment processing, and analytics.

