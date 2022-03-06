$0.68 Earnings Per Share Expected for Integra LifeSciences Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:IART) This Quarter

Analysts expect that Integra LifeSciences Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:IART – Get Rating) will post earnings of $0.68 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have provided estimates for Integra LifeSciences’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.67 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.70. Integra LifeSciences reported earnings of $0.69 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 1.4%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, April 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Integra LifeSciences will report full-year earnings of $3.30 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.28 to $3.32. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $3.69 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.54 to $3.99. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Integra LifeSciences.

Integra LifeSciences (NASDAQ:IART – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The life sciences company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $405.52 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $403.41 million. Integra LifeSciences had a return on equity of 16.93% and a net margin of 10.96%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.84 EPS.

IART has been the topic of several analyst reports. Bank of America lifted their price target on Integra LifeSciences from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Integra LifeSciences from $72.00 to $66.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Integra LifeSciences from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $75.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, December 17th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Integra LifeSciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $76.13.

Shares of NASDAQ IART traded up $0.02 during trading on Friday, hitting $67.55. 290,550 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 437,373. Integra LifeSciences has a 12-month low of $61.50 and a 12-month high of $77.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 2.46 and a current ratio of 3.39. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $66.48 and a 200-day moving average price of $68.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.62 billion, a PE ratio of 34.12, a P/E/G ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.16.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Integra LifeSciences by 99.2% during the third quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 526 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 262 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in Integra LifeSciences in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $64,000. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new position in Integra LifeSciences in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $69,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Integra LifeSciences by 428.4% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,189 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 964 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Integra LifeSciences in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $162,000. 90.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corp. engages in the manufacture and sale of medical instruments, devices, and equipment. It operates through the Codman Specialty Surgical and Orthopedics and Tissue Technologies segments. The Codman Specialty Surgical segment refers to the company’s neurosurgery business, which sells a full line of products for neurosurgery and neuro critical care, such as tissue ablation equipment, dural repair products, cerebral spinal fluid management devices, intracranial monitoring equipment, and cranial stabilization equipment, and the precision tools and instruments business, which sells instrument patterns and surgical and lighting products to hospitals, surgery centers, and dental, podiatry, and veterinary offices.

