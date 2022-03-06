$0.75 Earnings Per Share Expected for A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS) This Quarter

Analysts expect that A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS – Get Rating) will report $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have provided estimates for A. O. Smith’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.71 and the highest is $0.79. A. O. Smith reported earnings of $0.60 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 25%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that A. O. Smith will report full-year earnings of $3.53 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.38 to $3.55. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $3.83 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.45 to $4.05. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for A. O. Smith.

A. O. Smith (NYSE:AOS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.10. A. O. Smith had a net margin of 13.76% and a return on equity of 26.35%. The firm had revenue of $995.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $963.75 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.74 earnings per share. A. O. Smith’s quarterly revenue was up 19.3% on a year-over-year basis.

AOS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of A. O. Smith in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of A. O. Smith from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $89.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, December 28th. Finally, Loop Capital assumed coverage on shares of A. O. Smith in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $78.17.

In other A. O. Smith news, VP Benjamin A. Otchere sold 1,905 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.89, for a total value of $157,905.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael M. Larsen bought 3,925 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $69.87 per share, for a total transaction of $274,239.75. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.04% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AOS. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of A. O. Smith by 51.9% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 813,266 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $43,364,000 after purchasing an additional 277,862 shares in the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its stake in A. O. Smith by 12.9% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 25,071 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,807,000 after buying an additional 2,867 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank boosted its stake in A. O. Smith by 201.8% during the second quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 51,511 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,712,000 after buying an additional 34,443 shares in the last quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC bought a new position in A. O. Smith during the second quarter valued at about $233,000. Finally, Man Group plc boosted its stake in A. O. Smith by 45.6% during the second quarter. Man Group plc now owns 87,042 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,272,000 after buying an additional 27,273 shares in the last quarter. 76.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AOS stock traded down $0.29 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $68.39. 780,055 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,036,589. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.65, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.20. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $76.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $74.44. A. O. Smith has a 12-month low of $60.39 and a 12-month high of $86.74.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Monday, January 31st were paid a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 28th. A. O. Smith’s payout ratio is 37.09%.

A. O. Smith Corp. manufactures residential and commercial gas and electric water heaters, boilers, tanks, and water treatment products. It operates through the following two segments: North America and Rest of World. The North America segment manufactures and markets comprehensive lines of residential and commercial gas and electric water heaters, boilers, tanks.

