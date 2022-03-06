$1.01 Billion in Sales Expected for Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE – Get Rating) to post $1.01 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Nine analysts have made estimates for Five Below’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $1.02 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $992.06 million. Five Below reported sales of $858.51 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 17.6%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report before the market opens on Wednesday, March 30th.

On average, analysts expect that Five Below will report full year sales of $2.86 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.84 billion to $2.87 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $3.34 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.23 billion to $3.47 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Five Below.

Get Five Below alerts:

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 1st. The specialty retailer reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $607.65 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $562.48 million. Five Below had a return on equity of 27.29% and a net margin of 9.69%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 27.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.36 EPS.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on FIVE. KeyCorp upgraded Five Below from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $230.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Oppenheimer increased their target price on Five Below from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Five Below from $274.00 to $276.00 in a research note on Friday, January 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Five Below from $266.00 to $252.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Craig Hallum increased their target price on Five Below from $232.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Five Below currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $233.50.

FIVE stock opened at $149.66 on Friday. Five Below has a 1 year low of $147.14 and a 1 year high of $237.86. The firm has a market cap of $8.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.39. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $173.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $188.99.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FIVE. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new stake in shares of Five Below in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Five Below during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Five Below during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Five Below by 71.3% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 185 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC raised its stake in Five Below by 105.8% during the 3rd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 214 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. 99.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Five Below Company Profile (Get Rating)

Five Below, Inc operates as a specialty value retailer. It operates through the following segments: Leisure, Fashion and Home, and Party and Snack. The Leisure segment includes items such as sporting goods, games, toys, tech, books, electronic accessories, and arts and crafts. The Fashion and Home segment consists of personal accessories, “attitude“ t-shirts, beauty offerings, home goods, and storage options.

Recommended Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Five Below (FIVE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Five Below Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Five Below and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.