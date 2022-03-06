$1.13 Billion in Sales Expected for Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR – Get Rating) to announce sales of $1.13 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Digital Realty Trust’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.11 billion to $1.15 billion. Digital Realty Trust posted sales of $1.09 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3.7%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Digital Realty Trust will report full year sales of $4.76 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $4.75 billion to $4.77 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $5.18 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.04 billion to $5.33 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Digital Realty Trust.

Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 17th. The real estate investment trust reported $3.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $3.39. Digital Realty Trust had a return on equity of 10.11% and a net margin of 38.60%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.61 earnings per share.

DLR has been the topic of a number of research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Digital Realty Trust from $175.00 to $152.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $195.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $150.00 to $146.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 18th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $148.00 to $154.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Digital Realty Trust from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $167.00.

Digital Realty Trust stock opened at $139.24 on Friday. Digital Realty Trust has a fifty-two week low of $126.33 and a fifty-two week high of $178.22. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $150.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $155.90. The stock has a market cap of $39.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.43.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $1.22 per share. This is a positive change from Digital Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.16. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th. This represents a $4.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.50%. Digital Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 78.38%.

In other news, Director Kevin Kennedy sold 350 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.75, for a total transaction of $58,712.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cohen & Steers Inc. increased its position in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 74.6% during the third quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 11,066,781 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,598,761,000 after buying an additional 4,727,471 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 251.0% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 2,260,528 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $399,820,000 after acquiring an additional 1,616,524 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,078,699 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,789,409,000 after acquiring an additional 1,360,474 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 7.6% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 17,720,869 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,154,473,000 after purchasing an additional 1,248,863 shares during the period. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 46.0% in the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 2,090,010 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $301,902,000 after purchasing an additional 658,801 shares during the period. 97.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Digital Realty Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the provision of data center, colocation and interconnection solutions. It serves the following industries: artificial intelligence (AI), networks, cloud, digital media, mobile, financial services, healthcare, and gaming.

