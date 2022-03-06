$1.25 Earnings Per Share Expected for SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC – Get Rating) to post earnings of $1.25 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have provided estimates for SS&C Technologies’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.28 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.22. SS&C Technologies posted earnings per share of $1.18 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 5.9%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report on Monday, April 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that SS&C Technologies will report full-year earnings of $5.26 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.15 to $5.35. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $5.62 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.45 to $5.84. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for SS&C Technologies.

SS&C Technologies (NASDAQ:SSNC – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The technology company reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.05. SS&C Technologies had a return on equity of 21.46% and a net margin of 15.84%. The company had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.26 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.07 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research analysts have recently commented on SSNC shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of SS&C Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $86.00 to $95.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on SS&C Technologies in a report on Friday, January 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $105.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of SS&C Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 29th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $95.00 target price on shares of SS&C Technologies in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, DA Davidson increased their price target on shares of SS&C Technologies from $88.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $92.11.

SS&C Technologies stock traded down $0.71 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $75.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,234,487 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,270,190. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The company has a market cap of $19.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.31 and a beta of 1.57. SS&C Technologies has a 1-year low of $63.47 and a 1-year high of $84.85. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $79.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $76.75.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 28th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.06%. SS&C Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.76%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SSNC. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new position in shares of SS&C Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of SS&C Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Standard Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SS&C Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of SS&C Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SS&C Technologies in the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. 96.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc engages in the development and provision of software solutions to the financial services and healthcare industries. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Europe, Middle East and Africa, Asia Pacific and Japan, Canada, and the Americas, excluding the United States and Canada.

