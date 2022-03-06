$1.32 Earnings Per Share Expected for Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:PAC) This Quarter

Analysts predict that Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:PAC – Get Rating) will announce $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico’s earnings. Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico posted earnings per share of $0.97 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 36.1%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico will report full year earnings of $6.82 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.25 to $7.38. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $7.58 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.56 to $7.60. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico.

PAC has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. UBS Group downgraded shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 28th. Bradesco Corretora downgraded shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico to a “hold” rating and set a $150.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Barclays downgraded shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $142.00.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. bought a new stake in Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Norway Savings Bank bought a new stake in Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico in the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico in the 3rd quarter valued at about $64,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico in the 1st quarter valued at about $65,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its stake in Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico by 184.0% in the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 585 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 379 shares during the period. 12.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE PAC opened at $133.47 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $140.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $129.09. Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico has a 12-month low of $98.64 and a 12-month high of $155.68. The company has a current ratio of 3.06, a quick ratio of 3.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. The company has a market cap of $6.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.58, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.38.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico SAB de CV engages in the operation of a international airports in Mexico and Jamaica. It operates through the following segments: Guadalajara, Tijuana, Puerto Vallarta, Los Cabos, Montego Bay, Hermosillo, Bajío, and Other Airports. The company was founded on May 28, 1998 and is headquartered in Guadalajara, Mexico.

