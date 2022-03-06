$1.42 Billion in Sales Expected for Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR) This Quarter

Analysts expect Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR – Get Rating) to report $1.42 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Tapestry’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $1.41 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $1.44 billion. Tapestry posted sales of $1.27 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 11.8%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Thursday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Tapestry will report full year sales of $6.75 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $6.75 billion to $6.77 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $7.02 billion, with estimates ranging from $6.85 billion to $7.08 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Tapestry.

Tapestry (NYSE:TPR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The luxury accessories retailer reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.15. Tapestry had a net margin of 13.70% and a return on equity of 29.73%. The firm had revenue of $2.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.15 EPS. Tapestry’s revenue was up 26.6% on a year-over-year basis.

TPR has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Tapestry from $58.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Tapestry from $48.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Tapestry from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Tapestry from $44.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Argus upgraded shares of Tapestry from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Tapestry currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $51.50.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TPR. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new position in Tapestry in the 4th quarter worth $33,000. FourThought Financial LLC acquired a new position in Tapestry in the 3rd quarter worth $40,000. Quent Capital LLC acquired a new position in Tapestry in the 4th quarter worth $43,000. Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in Tapestry in the 4th quarter worth $44,000. Finally, UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new position in Tapestry in the 4th quarter worth $58,000. 87.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TPR stock opened at $36.45 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 1.38. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $39.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $40.34. Tapestry has a fifty-two week low of $35.37 and a fifty-two week high of $49.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.62 billion, a PE ratio of 12.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.47.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 4th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.74%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 3rd. Tapestry’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.25%.

Tapestry, Inc engages in the provision of luxury accessories and lifestyle brands. It operates through the following segments: Coach, Kate Spade and Stuart Weitzman. The Coach segment consists global sales of coach brand products to customers through coach operated stores, including the internet and concession shop-in-shops, and sales to wholesale customers, and through independent third party distributors.

