$1.57 EPS Expected for Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) to report earnings of $1.57 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Ten analysts have made estimates for Medtronic’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.54 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.57. Medtronic posted earnings per share of $1.50 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 4.7%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Medtronic will report full-year earnings of $5.67 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.65 to $5.76. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $5.85 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.75 to $6.22. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Medtronic.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The medical technology company reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.37. The business had revenue of $7.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.91 billion. Medtronic had a net margin of 15.46% and a return on equity of 14.57%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.29 EPS.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on MDT shares. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Medtronic in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $140.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Medtronic from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $137.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Medtronic from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $145.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Medtronic from $130.00 to $129.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Medtronic from $142.00 to $124.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $129.45.

MDT stock opened at $108.31 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $104.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $115.78. The stock has a market cap of $145.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.84, a P/E/G ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.74. Medtronic has a 1 year low of $98.38 and a 1 year high of $135.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 2.61 and a quick ratio of 2.10.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, March 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.63 per share. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 24th. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio is presently 69.42%.

In other Medtronic news, CFO Karen L. Parkhill sold 682 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $75,020.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Robert John White sold 7,218 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.04, for a total transaction of $736,524.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.47% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MDT. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its stake in shares of Medtronic by 12.9% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 249,498 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $30,970,000 after buying an additional 28,556 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 8.2% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,000,437 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,613,745,000 after purchasing an additional 981,186 shares during the last quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV raised its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 10.3% in the second quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 2,913 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $362,000 after purchasing an additional 271 shares during the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 39.8% in the second quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 21,315 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $2,646,000 after purchasing an additional 6,067 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Occidental Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Medtronic in the second quarter valued at about $208,000. 79.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Medtronic Company Profile

Medtronic Plc is a medical technology company, which engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of device-based medical therapies and services. It operates through the following segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group; Minimally Invasive Technologies Group; Restorative Therapies Group; and Diabetes Group.

