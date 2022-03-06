$1.65 Earnings Per Share Expected for BOK Financial Co. (NASDAQ:BOKF) This Quarter

Analysts expect that BOK Financial Co. (NASDAQ:BOKF – Get Rating) will post earnings of $1.65 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for BOK Financial’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.49 and the highest is $1.80. BOK Financial reported earnings of $2.10 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 21.4%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, April 20th.

On average, analysts expect that BOK Financial will report full-year earnings of $6.80 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.42 to $7.33. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $7.16 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.84 to $7.97. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for BOK Financial.

BOK Financial (NASDAQ:BOKF – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The bank reported $1.71 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.81 by ($0.10). BOK Financial had a net margin of 32.34% and a return on equity of 11.56%. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.21 earnings per share.

A number of analysts recently commented on BOKF shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of BOK Financial from $104.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of BOK Financial from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $100.38.

Shares of BOKF traded down $2.31 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $100.08. The stock had a trading volume of 243,453 shares, compared to its average volume of 170,502. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. BOK Financial has a 52 week low of $77.65 and a 52 week high of $120.20. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $105.10 and a 200 day moving average of $99.96. The company has a market cap of $6.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.18 and a beta of 1.40.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th were issued a dividend of $0.53 per share. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.12%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 14th. BOK Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.69%.

In other BOK Financial news, Director C Fred Ball, Jr. sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.21, for a total transaction of $53,605.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Steven E. Nell sold 1,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.15, for a total transaction of $114,565.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 21,600 shares of company stock valued at $2,242,720 in the last 90 days. 56.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in shares of BOK Financial during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of BOK Financial by 46.7% during the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 358 shares of the bank’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of BOK Financial by 104.5% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 503 shares of the bank’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 257 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in shares of BOK Financial during the first quarter worth $50,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new stake in shares of BOK Financial during the second quarter worth $55,000. 37.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BOK Financial Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial solutions. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Banking, Consumer Banking, Wealth Management, and Funds Management. The Commercial Banking segment includes lending, treasury, and cash management services, as well as customer commodity risk management products for small businesses, middle market, and larger commercial customers.

