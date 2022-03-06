$1.65 EPS Expected for Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) This Quarter

Equities research analysts forecast that Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating) will post $1.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Twelve analysts have made estimates for Visa’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.77 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.56. Visa posted earnings per share of $1.38 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 19.6%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, April 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Visa will report full-year earnings of $7.12 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.97 to $7.35. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $8.45 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.12 to $9.05. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Visa.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The credit-card processor reported $1.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $7.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.79 billion. Visa had a return on equity of 40.11% and a net margin of 51.59%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.42 EPS.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Visa from $275.00 to $283.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Erste Group raised Visa to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Visa from $280.00 to $283.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. UBS Group assumed coverage on Visa in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $275.00 price target for the company. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas cut Visa from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $210.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $267.54.

Shares of V opened at $200.29 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $383.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.16, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.97. Visa has a fifty-two week low of $190.10 and a fifty-two week high of $252.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.75. The business’s 50-day moving average is $218.54 and its 200-day moving average is $218.70.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 11th were paid a dividend of $0.375 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 10th. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.75%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.83%.

In other news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $224.90, for a total transaction of $2,024,100.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, President Ryan Mcinerney sold 11,193 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.00, for a total value of $2,350,530.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 37,396 shares of company stock valued at $8,182,755 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. TCI Fund Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in Visa by 41.8% during the third quarter. TCI Fund Management Ltd. now owns 19,939,311 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $4,441,482,000 after buying an additional 5,881,421 shares during the last quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Visa during the fourth quarter worth about $1,047,495,000. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its position in shares of Visa by 113.1% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 7,068,318 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $1,603,166,000 after purchasing an additional 3,751,620 shares during the period. GQG Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Visa by 46.2% during the fourth quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 11,289,146 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $2,446,122,000 after purchasing an additional 3,567,771 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in shares of Visa by 51.2% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 9,393,795 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $2,090,120,000 after purchasing an additional 3,179,759 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.83% of the company’s stock.

Visa, Inc engages in the provision of digital payment services. It also facilitates global commerce through the transfer of value and information among global network of consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It offers debit card, credit card, prepaid products, commercial payment solutions, and global automated teller machine (ATM).

