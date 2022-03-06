1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLWS) Short Interest Down 24.4% in February

1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLWS – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,970,000 shares, a drop of 24.4% from the January 31st total of 3,930,000 shares. Approximately 10.6% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,030,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.9 days.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. DA Davidson dropped their price target on 1-800-FLOWERS.COM from $61.00 to $20.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 28th. TheStreet downgraded 1-800-FLOWERS.COM from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut 1-800-FLOWERS.COM from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, Benchmark decreased their price objective on 1-800-FLOWERS.COM from $47.00 to $28.00 in a report on Thursday, January 27th.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FLWS. Spire Wealth Management purchased a new position in 1-800-FLOWERS.COM in the third quarter worth $30,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM by 200.5% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,178 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 786 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM by 238.7% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,006 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 709 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM by 288.7% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,031 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $123,000 after buying an additional 2,994 shares in the last quarter.

1-800-FLOWERS.COM stock opened at $14.27 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $928.12 million, a P/E ratio of 10.49 and a beta of 1.72. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM has a 52 week low of $13.16 and a 52 week high of $38.66. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $26.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.36.

1-800-FLOWERS.COM (NASDAQ:FLWS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The specialty retailer reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.79 by ($0.45). 1-800-FLOWERS.COM had a net margin of 4.07% and a return on equity of 17.54%. The firm had revenue of $943.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $979.36 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.72 earnings per share. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM’s revenue was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that 1-800-FLOWERS.COM will post 0.96 earnings per share for the current year.

1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc retails floral products and gifts on-line. The company’s e-commerce business platform features an all-star family of brands, including: 1-800-Flowers.com, 1-800-Baskets.com, Cheryl’s Cookies, Harry & David, PersonalizationMall.com, Shari’s Berries, FruitBouquets.com, Moose Munch, The Popcorn Factory, Wolferman’s Bakery, Stock Yards and Simply Chocolate.

