$111.60 Million in Sales Expected for EastGroup Properties, Inc. (NYSE:EGP) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts forecast that EastGroup Properties, Inc. (NYSE:EGP – Get Rating) will announce sales of $111.60 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for EastGroup Properties’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $112.62 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $110.60 million. EastGroup Properties posted sales of $97.93 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 14%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that EastGroup Properties will report full-year sales of $456.72 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $442.30 million to $464.20 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $503.64 million, with estimates ranging from $486.30 million to $520.70 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover EastGroup Properties.

EastGroup Properties (NYSE:EGP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.96. EastGroup Properties had a return on equity of 11.09% and a net margin of 38.48%. The firm had revenue of $107.37 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $106.38 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.38 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.9% on a year-over-year basis.

EGP has been the topic of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on EastGroup Properties from $175.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on EastGroup Properties from $175.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded EastGroup Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $241.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on EastGroup Properties from $200.00 to $205.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, BTIG Research boosted their target price on EastGroup Properties from $164.00 to $248.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 23rd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $214.44.

EastGroup Properties stock opened at $194.37 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $201.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $193.88. The company has a current ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 0.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. EastGroup Properties has a 52 week low of $131.28 and a 52 week high of $229.84. The stock has a market cap of $8.02 billion, a PE ratio of 49.97, a P/E/G ratio of 3.93 and a beta of 0.86.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EGP. Man Group plc bought a new position in EastGroup Properties during the second quarter worth about $329,000. TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of EastGroup Properties by 5.5% in the third quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 29,088 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,847,000 after buying an additional 1,523 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH bought a new stake in shares of EastGroup Properties in the third quarter valued at approximately $793,000. Scout Investments Inc. acquired a new position in EastGroup Properties during the third quarter valued at approximately $37,991,000. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its position in EastGroup Properties by 0.9% during the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 21,847 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,640,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. 93.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EastGroup Properties, Inc is an equity real estate investment trust, which engages in the development, acquisition and operation of industrial properties in the United States. It operates through Industrial Properties segment. Its portfolio consists of distribution facilities in Florida, California, Texas, Arizona, and North Carolina.

