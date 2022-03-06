$128.53 Million in Sales Expected for Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts forecast that Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC – Get Rating) will post sales of $128.53 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have issued estimates for Physicians Realty Trust’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $116.52 million and the highest is $137.76 million. Physicians Realty Trust posted sales of $113.34 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 13.4%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, May 4th.
On average, analysts expect that Physicians Realty Trust will report full-year sales of $518.82 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $468.66 million to $541.71 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $549.49 million, with estimates ranging from $474.04 million to $628.41 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Physicians Realty Trust.
Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.14). Physicians Realty Trust had a net margin of 18.34% and a return on equity of 2.98%. The firm had revenue of $116.12 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $116.76 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.26 earnings per share. Physicians Realty Trust’s quarterly revenue was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in DOC. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its position in Physicians Realty Trust by 1.6% during the third quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 417,137 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,350,000 after acquiring an additional 6,598 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its position in Physicians Realty Trust by 14.3% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 687,955 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $12,122,000 after acquiring an additional 85,933 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Physicians Realty Trust by 107.5% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,880,605 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $34,735,000 after acquiring an additional 974,350 shares in the last quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board raised its position in Physicians Realty Trust by 206.7% during the third quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 71,695 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,263,000 after acquiring an additional 48,317 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in Physicians Realty Trust by 12.2% during the third quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 169,804 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,992,000 after acquiring an additional 18,448 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.87% of the company’s stock.
Shares of NYSE DOC opened at $17.21 on Friday. Physicians Realty Trust has a 1-year low of $16.07 and a 1-year high of $19.59. The company has a market cap of $3.87 billion, a PE ratio of 45.29, a P/E/G ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The company has a 50-day moving average of $17.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.21.
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 4th were issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.35%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, January 3rd. Physicians Realty Trust’s payout ratio is 242.11%.
About Physicians Realty Trust (Get Rating)
Physicians Realty Trust is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, development, owning, and managing of healthcare properties. Its principal investments include medical office buildings; outpatient treatment facilities; acute and post-acute care hospitals; as well as other real estate integral to healthcare providers.
