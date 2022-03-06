$139.53 Million in Sales Expected for Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARWR) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect that Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARWR – Get Rating) will report sales of $139.53 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $25.00 million to $314.90 million. Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals reported sales of $32.81 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 325.3%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals will report full year sales of $273.41 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $140.40 million to $612.00 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $294.00 million, with estimates ranging from $63.60 million to $566.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals.

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARWR – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.60) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.45) by ($0.15). Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 43.99% and a negative net margin of 126.70%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.20) EPS.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on ARWR shares. TheStreet lowered Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 29th. SVB Leerink reduced their target price on Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from $46.00 to $36.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 target price on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $82.80.

In other news, CEO Christopher Richard Anzalone sold 146,388 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.91, for a total value of $7,599,001.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director William D. Waddill sold 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.72, for a total value of $291,240.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 302,763 shares of company stock valued at $17,686,610. 3.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,008,063 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $796,135,000 after purchasing an additional 66,218 shares during the period. Johnson & Johnson bought a new position in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $203,576,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,979,064 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $197,511,000 after acquiring an additional 139,822 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 154.0% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,464,511 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $163,397,000 after acquiring an additional 1,494,218 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,815,900 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $120,394,000 after acquiring an additional 25,523 shares during the period. 63.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $42.92 on Friday. Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $39.42 and a one year high of $93.66. The company has a market capitalization of $4.53 billion, a PE ratio of -24.39 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $53.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $62.39.

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of medicines that treat intractable diseases by silencing the genes that cause them. The firms preclinical stage drug candidates include ARO-ANG3, ARO-AAT, ARO-APOC3, ARO-HIF2, ARO-HSD, ARO-Lung2, ARO-COV, and ARO-ENaC.

