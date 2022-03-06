$15.93 Million in Sales Expected for U.S. Century Bank (NASDAQ:USCB) This Quarter

Brokerages predict that U.S. Century Bank (NASDAQ:USCB – Get Rating) will post $15.93 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for U.S. Century Bank’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $15.66 million and the highest estimate coming in at $16.20 million. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Thursday, April 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that U.S. Century Bank will report full year sales of $65.55 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $65.50 million to $65.60 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $72.06 million, with estimates ranging from $71.80 million to $72.32 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow U.S. Century Bank.

U.S. Century Bank (NASDAQ:USCB – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $16.72 million for the quarter.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler cut U.S. Century Bank from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $15.00 to $16.00 in a report on Friday, January 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut U.S. Century Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, January 7th.

Shares of USCB opened at $13.90 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.81. U.S. Century Bank has a 52-week low of $10.53 and a 52-week high of $18.75.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in USCB. Alliancebernstein L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of U.S. Century Bank in the 3rd quarter valued at about $6,989,000. Banc Funds Co. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of U.S. Century Bank in the 3rd quarter valued at about $4,575,000. Fourthstone LLC purchased a new stake in shares of U.S. Century Bank in the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,907,000. Abrams Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of U.S. Century Bank in the 3rd quarter valued at about $10,484,000. Finally, Teton Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of U.S. Century Bank in the 3rd quarter valued at about $244,000.

U.S. Century Bank is a community bank. It offer online banking platform with a wide range of financial products and services. U.S. Century Bank is headquartered in Miami.

