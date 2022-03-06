$178.35 Million in Sales Expected for Eastern Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBC) This Quarter

Analysts expect that Eastern Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBC – Get Rating) will post sales of $178.35 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for Eastern Bankshares’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $173.00 million to $186.70 million. Eastern Bankshares reported sales of $155.30 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 14.8%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Eastern Bankshares will report full year sales of $719.48 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $708.20 million to $740.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $777.06 million, with estimates ranging from $764.95 million to $787.80 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Eastern Bankshares.

Eastern Bankshares (NASDAQ:EBC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Eastern Bankshares had a return on equity of 4.86% and a net margin of 24.62%. The business had revenue of $171.44 million for the quarter.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on EBC. Piper Sandler began coverage on Eastern Bankshares in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Eastern Bankshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th.

In other Eastern Bankshares news, Director Bari A. Harlam sold 17,500 shares of Eastern Bankshares stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.83, for a total value of $364,525.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.01% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its position in shares of Eastern Bankshares by 106,617.4% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 49,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,010,000 after buying an additional 49,044 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Eastern Bankshares by 288.9% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 363,864 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,484,000 after acquiring an additional 270,313 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio increased its stake in Eastern Bankshares by 94.1% during the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 75,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,540,000 after acquiring an additional 36,800 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC bought a new stake in Eastern Bankshares during the second quarter worth approximately $320,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Eastern Bankshares during the second quarter worth approximately $594,000. Institutional investors own 47.79% of the company’s stock.

EBC opened at $21.18 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.91 billion, a PE ratio of 23.53 and a beta of 0.90. The business has a 50 day moving average of $21.13 and a 200-day moving average of $20.56. Eastern Bankshares has a 52 week low of $17.63 and a 52 week high of $23.03.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 3rd will be issued a $0.10 dividend. This is a positive change from Eastern Bankshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 2nd. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.89%. Eastern Bankshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.44%.

Eastern Bankshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Eastern Bank that provides commercial banking products and services primarily to retail, commercial, and small business customers. It operates in two segments, Banking Business and Insurance Agency Business. The company provides interest-bearing and non interest-bearing checking deposits, money market deposits, savings deposits, and certificates of deposits, as well as debit and credit cards.

