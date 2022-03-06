$2.22 Earnings Per Share Expected for AMC Networks Inc. (NASDAQ:AMCX) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect that AMC Networks Inc. (NASDAQ:AMCX – Get Rating) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $2.22 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for AMC Networks’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $2.10 to $2.36. AMC Networks reported earnings of $2.98 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 25.5%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that AMC Networks will report full year earnings of $8.06 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.79 to $8.33. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $7.94 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.73 to $8.15. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow AMC Networks.

AMC Networks (NASDAQ:AMCX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.35. AMC Networks had a net margin of 8.14% and a return on equity of 50.80%. The firm had revenue of $803.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $752.29 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.72 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of AMC Networks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on AMC Networks from $58.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Macquarie reduced their price objective on AMC Networks from $57.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised AMC Networks from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on AMC Networks from $45.00 to $32.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.83.

In other news, Vice Chairman Joshua W. Sapan sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.67, for a total transaction of $1,466,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 28.56% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AMCX. Barclays PLC lifted its position in shares of AMC Networks by 9.7% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 47,923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,652,000 after acquiring an additional 4,220 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in AMC Networks by 15.5% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,219,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $179,746,000 after purchasing an additional 701,258 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in AMC Networks by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 39,401 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,357,000 after buying an additional 1,384 shares in the last quarter. Woodline Partners LP acquired a new stake in AMC Networks during the fourth quarter worth about $3,473,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in AMC Networks by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 19,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $679,000 after buying an additional 905 shares during the period. 76.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ AMCX opened at $41.83 on Friday. AMC Networks has a one year low of $32.96 and a one year high of $83.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.11, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 1.89. The firm has a market cap of $1.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.22 and a beta of 0.89. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $39.87 and its 200-day moving average is $42.40.

AMC Networks, Inc is a holding company, which engages in owning and management of cable television networks through its subsidiaries. It operates through the National Networks and International and Other segments. The National Networks segment includes activities of AMC Studios operations, AMC Broadcasting and Technology, and national programming networks, namely: AMC, WEtv, BBC AMERICA, IFC, and SundanceTV in the U.

