$2.53 Billion in Sales Expected for Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) This Quarter

Analysts expect that Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN – Get Rating) will announce sales of $2.53 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have issued estimates for Eastman Chemical’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $2.22 billion to $2.64 billion. Eastman Chemical posted sales of $2.41 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 5%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Eastman Chemical will report full-year sales of $10.16 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $9.35 billion to $10.72 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $10.57 billion, with estimates ranging from $9.49 billion to $11.12 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Eastman Chemical.

Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The basic materials company reported $1.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.87 by ($0.06). Eastman Chemical had a return on equity of 19.93% and a net margin of 8.18%. The business had revenue of $2.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.38 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.69 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 23.2% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on EMN shares. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Eastman Chemical from $130.00 to $138.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. KeyCorp increased their target price on Eastman Chemical from $119.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Eastman Chemical from $142.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. TheStreet upgraded Eastman Chemical from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, November 29th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on Eastman Chemical from $128.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 31st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Eastman Chemical has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $135.17.

NYSE EMN opened at $114.86 on Friday. Eastman Chemical has a 1-year low of $98.24 and a 1-year high of $130.47. The company has a market capitalization of $14.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.23, a PEG ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.49. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $120.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $113.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.04.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be issued a $0.76 dividend. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.65%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th. Eastman Chemical’s payout ratio is currently 48.25%.

In other news, SVP Mark K. Cox sold 4,858 shares of Eastman Chemical stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.79, for a total transaction of $586,797.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Christopher Moore Killian sold 14,738 shares of Eastman Chemical stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.75, for a total value of $1,809,089.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 29,596 shares of company stock worth $3,645,887 over the last three months. 1.93% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in EMN. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its holdings in Eastman Chemical by 13.3% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 25,167 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,938,000 after buying an additional 2,963 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in Eastman Chemical by 31.3% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 212,158 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $24,770,000 after buying an additional 50,575 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its holdings in Eastman Chemical by 15.4% in the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 173,007 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $20,198,000 after buying an additional 23,039 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in Eastman Chemical by 564.6% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,423,337 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $166,175,000 after buying an additional 1,209,167 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Man Group plc bought a new stake in Eastman Chemical in the second quarter valued at about $7,026,000. 82.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Eastman Chemical Co engages in the provision of specialty chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Additives and Functional Products, Advanced Materials, Chemical Intermediates and Fibers. The Additives and Functional Products segment includes chemicals for products in the transportation, consumables, building and construction, animal nutrition, crop protection, energy, personal and home care, and other markets.

