$2.74 Earnings Per Share Expected for SYNNEX Co. (NYSE:SNX) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect SYNNEX Co. (NYSE:SNX – Get Rating) to post earnings per share (EPS) of $2.74 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for SYNNEX’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $2.70 and the highest is $2.77. SYNNEX reported earnings of $1.89 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 45%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, March 24th.

On average, analysts expect that SYNNEX will report full-year earnings of $11.06 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $11.00 to $11.13. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $12.42 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $11.70 to $13.14. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover SYNNEX.

SYNNEX (NYSE:SNX – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 11th. The business services provider reported $2.86 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.68 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $15.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.52 billion. SYNNEX had a net margin of 1.25% and a return on equity of 15.61%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 110.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $5.21 EPS.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Raymond James increased their price target on SYNNEX from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of SYNNEX from a “sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $123.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, January 17th. Loop Capital upped their price objective on SYNNEX from $165.00 to $175.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Citigroup increased their price objective on SYNNEX from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered SYNNEX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, February 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, SYNNEX presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $147.00.

Shares of NYSE SNX opened at $103.95 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $106.40 and a 200 day moving average of $110.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The firm has a market cap of $10.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.94, a PEG ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.70. SYNNEX has a twelve month low of $87.94 and a twelve month high of $130.93.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 28th. Investors of record on Friday, January 21st were issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 20th. This is a positive change from SYNNEX’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.15%. SYNNEX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 18.40%.

In related news, CFO Marshall Witt sold 909 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.57, for a total transaction of $93,236.13. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Dennis Polk sold 796 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.15, for a total value of $82,107.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 3,055 shares of company stock worth $314,713. 1.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Apollo Management Holdings L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of SYNNEX in the 3rd quarter valued at about $4,454,798,000. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its stake in SYNNEX by 97.9% in the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,249,100 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $142,098,000 after buying an additional 618,071 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of SYNNEX by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,101,830 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $126,005,000 after acquiring an additional 20,851 shares during the period. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. grew its position in shares of SYNNEX by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. now owns 1,053,882 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $120,522,000 after acquiring an additional 14,378 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ninety One UK Ltd increased its holdings in shares of SYNNEX by 29.8% in the 3rd quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 542,403 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $56,464,000 after acquiring an additional 124,436 shares during the period. 86.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

TD SYNNEX Corp. engages in the provision of distribution, logistics and integration services for the technology industry. It operates through the following segments: Technology Solutions and Concentrix. The Technology Solutions segment distributes peripherals, IT systems including data center server and storage solutions, system components, software, networking equipment, consumer electronics, and complementary products.

