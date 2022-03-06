$2.79 Earnings Per Share Expected for JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) This Quarter

Analysts expect JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) to post $2.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Eight analysts have issued estimates for JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $2.45 and the highest estimate coming in at $3.09. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reported earnings of $4.50 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 38%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, April 13th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will report full-year earnings of $11.12 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $10.50 to $12.10. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $12.40 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $11.45 to $13.23. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover JPMorgan Chase & Co..

Get JPMorgan Chase & Co. alerts:

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 14th. The financial services provider reported $3.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.98 by $0.35. The business had revenue of $29.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.78 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 19.01% and a net margin of 38.00%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.79 EPS.

JPM has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada set a $175.00 target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $184.00 to $170.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $166.00 to $157.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $194.00 target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $180.00 to $155.00 in a report on Monday, February 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $173.47.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 100.0% in the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 160 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 230.0% in the fourth quarter. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 165 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Carroll Investors Inc purchased a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the third quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 176.5% in the fourth quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 235 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. 69.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE JPM traded down $3.89 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $134.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 21,014,747 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,105,848. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 12-month low of $132.40 and a 12-month high of $172.96. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $153.15 and a 200-day moving average price of $159.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $396.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.76, a PEG ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.83.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 6th were issued a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, January 5th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.98%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s payout ratio is currently 26.06%.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Company Profile (Get Rating)

JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company. It provides financial and investment banking services. The firm offers a range of investment banking products and services in all capital markets, including advising on corporate strategy and structure, capital raising in equity and debt markets, risk management, market making in cash securities and derivative instruments, and brokerage and research.

See Also

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on JPMorgan Chase & Co. (JPM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.