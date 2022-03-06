$2.80 Earnings Per Share Expected for The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. (NYSE:THG) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. (NYSE:THG – Get Rating) to post earnings of $2.80 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for The Hanover Insurance Group’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $2.65 and the highest is $2.91. The Hanover Insurance Group posted earnings of $1.66 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 68.7%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that The Hanover Insurance Group will report full-year earnings of $10.42 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $10.30 to $10.50. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $11.37 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $11.20 to $11.65. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow The Hanover Insurance Group.

The Hanover Insurance Group (NYSE:THG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The insurance provider reported $3.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.50 by $0.88. The firm had revenue of $1.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.20 billion. The Hanover Insurance Group had a net margin of 8.15% and a return on equity of 9.86%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.02 earnings per share.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on THG. Zacks Investment Research cut The Hanover Insurance Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. StockNews.com raised The Hanover Insurance Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $149.80.

In other The Hanover Insurance Group news, EVP Richard W. Lavey sold 9,253 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.07, for a total transaction of $1,305,320.71. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Mark Joseph Welzenbach sold 15,063 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.10, for a total value of $2,095,263.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.56% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its stake in The Hanover Insurance Group by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 4,002 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $519,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the period. FourThought Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 1,874 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $246,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System increased its stake in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 9,059 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,187,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management increased its stake in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 2,166 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $284,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Intrust Bank NA increased its stake in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Intrust Bank NA now owns 2,933 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $385,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of THG stock opened at $143.37 on Friday. The Hanover Insurance Group has a fifty-two week low of $120.23 and a fifty-two week high of $144.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $137.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $133.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.40.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Investors of record on Friday, March 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 10th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.09%. The Hanover Insurance Group’s payout ratio is currently 26.32%.

The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc is a holding company that engages in the provision of property and casualty products and services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Lines, Personal Lines and Other. The Commercial Lines segment includes commercial multiple peril, commercial automobile, workers compensation and other commercial coverage, such as specialty program business, inland marine, management and professional liability and surety.

