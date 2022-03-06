$2.84 Billion in Sales Expected for Delek US Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DK) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts forecast that Delek US Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DK – Get Rating) will post sales of $2.84 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Delek US’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $2.31 billion and the highest is $3.37 billion. Delek US posted sales of $2.39 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 18.8%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, May 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Delek US will report full-year sales of $11.44 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $9.00 billion to $13.53 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $12.02 billion, with estimates ranging from $10.48 billion to $13.65 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Delek US.

Delek US (NYSE:DK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The oil and gas company reported ($0.61) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.77) by $0.16. The business had revenue of $3.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.45 billion. Delek US had a negative return on equity of 22.85% and a negative net margin of 1.91%. Delek US’s quarterly revenue was up 65.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($2.25) EPS.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on DK shares. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Delek US from $28.00 to $25.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Delek US from $23.00 to $19.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised Delek US from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $18.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Raymond James cut their price objective on Delek US from $27.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Cowen cut their price objective on Delek US from $20.00 to $19.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.45.

Shares of DK opened at $18.30 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21. Delek US has a 12-month low of $13.48 and a 12-month high of $26.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.36 billion, a PE ratio of -6.61 and a beta of 1.84. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.29.

In other Delek US news, Director Delek Us Holdings, Inc. sold 7,010 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.05, for a total transaction of $301,780.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders sold a total of 183,835 shares of company stock valued at $7,899,975 over the last ninety days. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in shares of Delek US by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 100,360 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,504,000 after acquiring an additional 780 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Delek US by 6.9% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 15,822 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $284,000 after purchasing an additional 1,026 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Delek US by 32.6% in the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,549 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 1,118 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Delek US by 14.2% in the third quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 10,585 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $190,000 after purchasing an additional 1,314 shares during the period. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in shares of Delek US by 11.6% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 13,490 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $242,000 after purchasing an additional 1,406 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.24% of the company’s stock.

Delek US Holdings, Inc engages in the transportation, storage, and wholesale distribution of crude oil. It operates through the following segments: Refining, Logistics, Retail, and Corporate and Other. The Refining segment processes crude oil and other purchased feedstocks for the manufacture of transportation motor fuels, including gasoline, diesel fuel and aviation fuel, asphalt, and other petroleum-based products.

