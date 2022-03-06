$213.50 Million in Sales Expected for Funko, Inc. (NASDAQ:FNKO) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Funko, Inc. (NASDAQ:FNKO – Get Rating) to post $213.50 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Funko’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $212.80 million to $214.20 million. Funko reported sales of $189.18 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 12.9%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Funko will report full-year sales of $0.00 for the current year. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $1.16 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.14 billion to $1.19 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Funko.

Funko (NASDAQ:FNKO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.14. Funko had a return on equity of 17.56% and a net margin of 4.47%. The firm had revenue of $336.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $272.49 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.27 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 48.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on FNKO. DA Davidson increased their price target on Funko from $34.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Funko from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Funko from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $25.66.

NASDAQ:FNKO opened at $19.50 on Friday. Funko has a 1 year low of $12.62 and a 1 year high of $27.20. The stock has a market cap of $989.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.93, a PEG ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 2.23. The business has a fifty day moving average of $17.70 and a 200-day moving average of $17.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.69.

In other Funko news, Director Charles D. Denson acquired 60,000 shares of Funko stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 16th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $17.21 per share, with a total value of $1,032,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Gino Dellomo sold 128,923 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.29, for a total value of $2,358,001.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 557,034 shares of company stock valued at $9,981,658. 14.79% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Funko in the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new position in Funko in the 3rd quarter worth about $40,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Funko by 130.0% during the 4th quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 2,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new position in shares of Funko during the 1st quarter valued at about $85,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in shares of Funko by 425.2% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after acquiring an additional 4,630 shares during the last quarter. 68.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Funko, Inc engages in designing, sourcing and distribution of licensed pop culture products. Its product lines include media and entertainment content, which comprises movies, TV shows, video games, music and sports. The company was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Everett, WA.

