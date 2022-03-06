223,849 Shares in Sterling Check Corp (NASDAQ:STER) Purchased by Millennium Management LLC

Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sterling Check Corp (NASDAQ:STER – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 223,849 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,811,000. Millennium Management LLC owned 0.24% of Sterling Check as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Emerald Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Sterling Check in the third quarter worth about $10,692,000. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust bought a new position in shares of Sterling Check in the third quarter worth about $9,916,000. Peregrine Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Sterling Check in the third quarter worth about $14,045,000. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS bought a new position in shares of Sterling Check in the third quarter worth about $5,581,000. Finally, TimesSquare Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Sterling Check in the third quarter worth about $19,567,000. 81.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have recently commented on STER. KeyCorp dropped their target price on shares of Sterling Check from $31.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research raised Sterling Check from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Sterling Check from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on Sterling Check from $34.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Barclays started coverage on Sterling Check in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $28.00 price objective for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Sterling Check presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $28.67.

Shares of STER opened at $22.49 on Friday. Sterling Check Corp has a 12-month low of $17.27 and a 12-month high of $28.99. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $20.38. The company has a current ratio of 3.08, a quick ratio of 3.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85.

Sterling Check (NASDAQ:STER – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $173.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $152.50 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 35.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Sterling Check Corp will post 0.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sterling Check Corp. provides technology-enabled background screening, verification, workforce monitoring and health screening services for businesses. Sterling Check Corp. is based in NEW YORK.

