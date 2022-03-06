24,759 Shares in Duolingo Inc (NYSE:DUOL) Bought by Tudor Investment Corp Et Al

Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new stake in Duolingo Inc (NYSE:DUOL – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 24,759 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,119,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al owned 0.07% of Duolingo at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Duolingo in the third quarter valued at $35,000. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new stake in shares of Duolingo in the third quarter valued at $140,000. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP purchased a new position in shares of Duolingo in the third quarter valued at $167,000. Insight Holdings Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Duolingo in the third quarter valued at $333,000. Finally, FIL Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Duolingo in the third quarter valued at $803,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.73% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Matthew Skaruppa sold 700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.00, for a total value of $71,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Natalie Glance sold 543 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.01, for a total value of $53,219.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders bought 640,975 shares of company stock valued at $59,009,495 and sold 15,272 shares valued at $1,589,225.

Duolingo stock opened at $74.68 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $93.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $127.75. Duolingo Inc has a 52 week low of $70.67 and a 52 week high of $204.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 6.05 and a current ratio of 6.05.

Duolingo (NYSE:DUOL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported ($0.46) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.57) by $0.11. Duolingo had a negative return on equity of 88.94% and a negative net margin of 23.46%. The firm had revenue of $73.01 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $68.99 million. Duolingo’s revenue was up 51.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Duolingo Inc will post -2.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on DUOL shares. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Duolingo from $137.00 to $111.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Barclays lifted their price target on Duolingo from $125.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on Duolingo from $195.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Duolingo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $146.57.

Duolingo Inc provides mobile language learning platform. Duolingo Inc is based in PITTSBURGH.

