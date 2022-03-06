$270,000.00 in Sales Expected for Autolus Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:AUTL) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Autolus Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:AUTL – Get Rating) to report sales of $270,000.00 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Autolus Therapeutics’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $300,000.00 and the lowest estimate coming in at $240,000.00. Autolus Therapeutics reported sales of $400,000.00 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 32.5%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, March 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Autolus Therapeutics will report full-year sales of $2.34 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.15 million to $2.41 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $910,000.00, with estimates ranging from $810,000.00 to $1.00 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Autolus Therapeutics.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on AUTL shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Autolus Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 21st. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 target price on shares of Autolus Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $13.60.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AUTL. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Autolus Therapeutics in the third quarter worth about $28,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in Autolus Therapeutics by 182.3% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,452 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 2,875 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL purchased a new stake in Autolus Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth $58,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in Autolus Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth $85,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Autolus Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at $88,000. 68.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:AUTL opened at $3.52 on Friday. Autolus Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $3.45 and a 52 week high of $8.23. The company has a market capitalization of $256.67 million, a PE ratio of -1.54 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $4.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.59.

Autolus Therapeutics Plc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of gene therapies. It uses proprietary and modular T cell programming technologies that are designed to recognize cancer cells, break down their defense mechanisms, and attack and kill these cells.

