29,330 Shares in Vanguard Communication Services ETF (NYSEARCA:VOX) Bought by Jane Street Group LLC

Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Communication Services ETF (NYSEARCA:VOX – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 29,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,129,000. Jane Street Group LLC owned 0.09% of Vanguard Communication Services ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of VOX. Accel Wealth Management increased its position in Vanguard Communication Services ETF by 16.9% during the 3rd quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its position in Vanguard Communication Services ETF by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 6,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $988,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP increased its position in Vanguard Communication Services ETF by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 1,505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $212,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in Vanguard Communication Services ETF by 50.9% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the period. Finally, WBH Advisory Inc. increased its position in Vanguard Communication Services ETF by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. WBH Advisory Inc. now owns 24,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,469,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the period.

Shares of Vanguard Communication Services ETF stock opened at $115.65 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $126.14 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $136.29. Vanguard Communication Services ETF has a 12-month low of $111.50 and a 12-month high of $151.27.

Vanguard Telecommunication Services ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of telecommunication services stocks. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Telecommunication Services 25/50 Index. The MSCI US Investable Market Telecommunication Services 25/50 Index includes stocks of the United States companies within the telecommunication services sector.

