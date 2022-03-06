$3.08 Billion in Sales Expected for Teck Resources Limited (NYSE:TECK) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Teck Resources Limited (NYSE:TECK – Get Rating) (TSE:TECK) to report sales of $3.08 billion for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Fourteen analysts have made estimates for Teck Resources’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $4.14 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $2.39 billion. Teck Resources reported sales of $2.01 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 53.2%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Teck Resources will report full-year sales of $12.03 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $9.23 billion to $14.78 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $11.65 billion, with estimates ranging from $9.26 billion to $15.26 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Teck Resources.

Teck Resources (NYSE:TECK – Get Rating) (TSE:TECK) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The basic materials company reported $2.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.20 by $0.34. The company had revenue of $4.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.54 billion. Teck Resources had a net margin of 8.08% and a return on equity of 9.13%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 72.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.35 earnings per share.

TECK has been the subject of a number of research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Teck Resources from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Teck Resources from C$50.00 to C$52.00 in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Teck Resources in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Teck Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $29.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group raised shares of Teck Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Teck Resources currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.56.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TECK. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Teck Resources by 72.9% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 360,876 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $8,365,000 after purchasing an additional 152,124 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Teck Resources by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 535,442 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $12,337,000 after purchasing an additional 26,820 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Teck Resources in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,615,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Teck Resources by 119.1% in the 2nd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 32,190 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $742,000 after purchasing an additional 17,499 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Teck Resources by 305.1% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,074,149 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $24,748,000 after purchasing an additional 808,971 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 48.71% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Teck Resources stock opened at $41.49 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $33.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $28.68. The company has a market cap of $21.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.18 and a beta of 1.27. Teck Resources has a fifty-two week low of $17.31 and a fifty-two week high of $41.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 1.41.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.0981 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th. This is a positive change from Teck Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. This represents a $0.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.95%. Teck Resources’s dividend payout ratio is 11.68%.

Teck Resources Ltd. is a resource company, which engages in mining and development of mineral properties. It organized into business units focused on steelmaking coal, copper, zinc, and energy. The firm also offers lead, silver, molybdenum and various specialty and other metals, chemicals and fertilizers.

