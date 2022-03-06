$304.95 Million in Sales Expected for Barnes Group Inc. (NYSE:B) This Quarter

Analysts expect Barnes Group Inc. (NYSE:B – Get Rating) to report sales of $304.95 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Barnes Group’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $307.00 million and the lowest is $302.90 million. Barnes Group posted sales of $301.63 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 1.1%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Friday, April 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Barnes Group will report full-year sales of $1.35 billion for the current fiscal year. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $1.46 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.43 billion to $1.50 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Barnes Group.

Barnes Group (NYSE:B – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 17th. The industrial products company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $311.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $313.23 million. Barnes Group had a return on equity of 7.07% and a net margin of 7.93%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.36 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Barnes Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $49.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $53.00.

In other news, SVP James C. Pelletier sold 1,619 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.50, for a total value of $75,283.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 8.21% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of B. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new position in Barnes Group during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Barnes Group during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Barnes Group by 1,647.1% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 891 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 840 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC boosted its position in Barnes Group by 57.5% during the 4th quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 967 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 353 shares during the period. Finally, Heritage Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Barnes Group by 21.2% during the 3rd quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,816 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 318 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.81% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:B opened at $44.05 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $46.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $45.28. The company has a current ratio of 2.19, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Barnes Group has a 12-month low of $40.46 and a 12-month high of $57.64. The firm has a market cap of $2.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.47, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.15.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 24th will be issued a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 23rd. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.45%. Barnes Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.65%.

Barnes Group, Inc engages in the provision of engineered products, industrial technologies, and solutions, serving a wide range of end markets and customers. It operates through the Industrial and Aerospace segments. The Industrial segment includes molding solutions, force and motion control, and the automation and engineered components business units.

