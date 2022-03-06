$4.70 Billion in Sales Expected for Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Get Rating) to announce $4.70 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for Emerson Electric’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $4.67 billion to $4.73 billion. Emerson Electric reported sales of $4.43 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 6.1%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, May 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Emerson Electric will report full-year sales of $19.48 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $19.27 billion to $19.60 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $20.39 billion, with estimates ranging from $19.83 billion to $20.74 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Emerson Electric.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The industrial products company reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $4.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.48 billion. Emerson Electric had a net margin of 14.85% and a return on equity of 26.84%. The business’s revenue was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.83 earnings per share.

Several research firms have weighed in on EMR. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $98.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $116.00 to $112.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 10th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $111.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of Emerson Electric in a report on Monday, January 10th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $100.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $120.00 to $123.00 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $108.29.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. TownSquare Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 24.1% in the 3rd quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC now owns 17,628 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,661,000 after buying an additional 3,419 shares in the last quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH boosted its position in Emerson Electric by 44.0% during the third quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH now owns 11,127 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,048,000 after purchasing an additional 3,400 shares during the period. Calamos Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 9.7% in the third quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 236,038 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $22,235,000 after acquiring an additional 20,827 shares during the period. Veriti Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 9.3% in the third quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 12,871 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,212,000 after acquiring an additional 1,095 shares during the period. Finally, Nicola Wealth Management LTD. boosted its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 28.3% in the third quarter. Nicola Wealth Management LTD. now owns 68,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,406,000 after acquiring an additional 15,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.61% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:EMR opened at $91.58 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $94.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $95.54. The firm has a market cap of $54.48 billion, a PE ratio of 20.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.45. Emerson Electric has a 12-month low of $86.72 and a 12-month high of $105.99.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 11th will be issued a $0.515 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 10th. This represents a $2.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.25%. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio is 44.98%.

Emerson Electric Co is a global technology and engineering company, which provides innovative solutions for customers in industrial, commercial and residential markets. It operates through the following business segments: Automation Solutions, Climate Technologies, and Tools and Home Products. The Automation Solutions segment offers products, integrated solutions, software and services which enable process, hybrid and discrete manufacturers to maximize production, protect personnel and the environment, reduce project costs, and optimize their energy efficiency and operating costs.

