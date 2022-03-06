44 Wealth Management LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO)

44 Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO – Get Rating) by 2.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 52,968 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,167 shares during the quarter. Atmos Energy comprises about 1.9% of 44 Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. 44 Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Atmos Energy were worth $5,549,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ATO. First Hawaiian Bank lifted its stake in shares of Atmos Energy by 143.4% in the 4th quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 8,964 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $939,000 after purchasing an additional 5,281 shares during the last quarter. Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO lifted its stake in shares of Atmos Energy by 80.9% in the 4th quarter. Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO now owns 13,335 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,397,000 after purchasing an additional 5,962 shares during the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Atmos Energy by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 132,608 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $13,893,000 after purchasing an additional 6,397 shares during the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS boosted its stake in shares of Atmos Energy by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 25,001 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,619,000 after purchasing an additional 1,312 shares during the period. Finally, CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp purchased a new position in shares of Atmos Energy during the 4th quarter worth about $5,445,000. 85.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of ATO stock traded up $2.41 on Friday, hitting $116.15. The stock had a trading volume of 1,156,381 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,257,603. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $106.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $98.29. The company has a market cap of $15.73 billion, a PE ratio of 21.87, a P/E/G ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.46. Atmos Energy Co. has a one year low of $85.80 and a one year high of $116.26.

Atmos Energy (NYSE:ATO – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The utilities provider reported $1.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.85 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.02 billion. Atmos Energy had a return on equity of 8.77% and a net margin of 19.88%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.71 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Atmos Energy Co. will post 5.52 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 21st will be issued a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 17th. Atmos Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.22%.

In other news, VP Richard M. Thomas sold 950 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.61, for a total value of $101,279.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Atmos Energy from $126.00 to $121.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Bank of America raised Atmos Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $100.00 to $107.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Mizuho upped their price objective on Atmos Energy from $110.00 to $119.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Atmos Energy from $119.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Barclays raised Atmos Energy from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $95.00 to $101.00 in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $112.00.

Atmos Energy Corp. engages in the regulated natural gas distribution and pipeline and storage businesses. It operates through the Distribution, and Pipeline and Storage business segments. The Distribution segment comprises regulated natural gas distribution and related sales operations. The Pipeline and Storage segment includes the pipeline and storage operations of Atmos Pipeline-Texas division and natural gas transmission operations in Louisiana.

