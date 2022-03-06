44 Wealth Management LLC Has $6.25 Million Holdings in NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG)

44 Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG – Get Rating) by 2.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 144,961 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,866 shares during the period. NRG Energy makes up 2.2% of 44 Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. 44 Wealth Management LLC owned about 0.06% of NRG Energy worth $6,245,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NRG. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of NRG Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Larson Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in NRG Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in NRG Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its stake in NRG Energy by 33.1% during the 3rd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,057 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 263 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in NRG Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.72% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on NRG shares. UBS Group lowered shares of NRG Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $44.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Evercore ISI reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $42.00 price objective on shares of NRG Energy in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.20.

In other news, VP Elizabeth R. Killinger sold 33,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.53, for a total value of $1,403,490.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, SVP Robert J. Gaudette sold 25,630 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.53, for a total transaction of $1,090,043.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 0.83% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NRG Energy stock traded up $0.18 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $37.56. 3,015,010 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,612,430. NRG Energy, Inc. has a 12-month low of $31.94 and a 12-month high of $46.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.21, a PEG ratio of 0.16 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $39.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $40.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.18.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 1st were given a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, January 31st. This is a positive change from NRG Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.73%. NRG Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 15.68%.

NRG Energy declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase plan on Monday, December 6th that permits the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the utilities provider to reacquire up to 10.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

NRG Energy, Inc engages in the production, sale, and distribution of energy and energy services. It operates through the following segments: Generation, Retail, and Corporate. The Generation segment includes all power plant activities, domestic and international, as well as renewables. The Retail segment includes mass customers and business solutions, and other distributed and reliability products.

