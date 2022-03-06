44 Wealth Management LLC Purchases 2,200 Shares of Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR)

44 Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR – Get Rating) by 2.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 105,758 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,200 shares during the quarter. Portland General Electric makes up approximately 1.9% of 44 Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. 44 Wealth Management LLC owned 0.12% of Portland General Electric worth $5,597,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Portland General Electric by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,178 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $337,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. Avestar Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Portland General Electric by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 6,281 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $295,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Portland General Electric by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 31,026 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,458,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in Portland General Electric by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,701 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $175,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares during the period. Finally, Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Portland General Electric by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,419 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $340,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. 92.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Portland General Electric news, Director Kathryn Jean Jackson sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.79, for a total transaction of $243,950.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.49% of the company’s stock.

Portland General Electric stock traded up $1.43 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $53.82. 626,185 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 500,995. The company has a market capitalization of $4.81 billion, a PE ratio of 19.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.85 and a beta of 0.44. The business has a fifty day moving average of $51.87 and a 200 day moving average of $50.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31. Portland General Electric has a 1-year low of $42.58 and a 1-year high of $53.97.

Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The utilities provider reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by ($0.02). Portland General Electric had a net margin of 10.18% and a return on equity of 9.11%. The company had revenue of $608.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $533.12 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.57 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Portland General Electric will post 2.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 24th. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.20%. Portland General Electric’s payout ratio is currently 63.24%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Portland General Electric from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $52.00.

Portland General Electric Co is a vertically integrated electric utility company, which engages in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution, and retail of electricity. The firm sells electricity and natural gas in the wholesale market to utilities, brokers, and power marketers. It also serves residential, commercial and non-residential customers.

