$5.41 Billion in Sales Expected for EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts forecast that EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Get Rating) will announce sales of $5.41 billion for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for EOG Resources’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $5.95 billion and the lowest is $5.13 billion. EOG Resources reported sales of $3.69 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 46.6%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that EOG Resources will report full-year sales of $21.82 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $20.02 billion to $24.05 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $21.42 billion, with estimates ranging from $19.70 billion to $23.48 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover EOG Resources.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The energy exploration company reported $3.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.23 by ($0.14). EOG Resources had a net margin of 25.02% and a return on equity of 23.50%. The company had revenue of $6.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.56 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.71 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 103.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. KeyCorp increased their price objective on EOG Resources from $118.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on EOG Resources from $122.00 to $121.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on EOG Resources from $97.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating on shares of EOG Resources in a research note on Sunday, November 7th. Finally, Argus increased their price objective on EOG Resources from $95.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $110.23.

In other news, CFO Timothy K. Driggers sold 3,925 shares of EOG Resources stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.79, for a total transaction of $375,975.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Ascent Group LLC acquired a new stake in EOG Resources in the 4th quarter valued at $416,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its stake in EOG Resources by 116.7% in the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,662 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $148,000 after buying an additional 895 shares in the last quarter. JustInvest LLC raised its position in EOG Resources by 19.5% in the 4th quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 12,530 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $1,113,000 after purchasing an additional 2,044 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in EOG Resources by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 46,118,313 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $4,096,689,000 after purchasing an additional 2,140,573 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in EOG Resources in the 4th quarter valued at $2,105,000. 86.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:EOG opened at $118.75 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. EOG Resources has a 1-year low of $62.81 and a 1-year high of $120.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $69.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.79. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $106.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $91.38.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 13th. EOG Resources’s payout ratio is presently 37.59%.

EOG Resources, Inc engages in the exploration, development, production and marketing of crude oil and natural gas. It operates through the United States, Trinidad & Tobago, and Other International segments. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

