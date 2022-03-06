$5.41 Billion in Sales Expected for EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) This Quarter

Posted by on Mar 6th, 2022

Wall Street analysts forecast that EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Get Rating) will announce sales of $5.41 billion for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for EOG Resources’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $5.95 billion and the lowest is $5.13 billion. EOG Resources reported sales of $3.69 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 46.6%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that EOG Resources will report full-year sales of $21.82 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $20.02 billion to $24.05 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $21.42 billion, with estimates ranging from $19.70 billion to $23.48 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover EOG Resources.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The energy exploration company reported $3.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.23 by ($0.14). EOG Resources had a net margin of 25.02% and a return on equity of 23.50%. The company had revenue of $6.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.56 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.71 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 103.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. KeyCorp increased their price objective on EOG Resources from $118.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on EOG Resources from $122.00 to $121.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on EOG Resources from $97.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating on shares of EOG Resources in a research note on Sunday, November 7th. Finally, Argus increased their price objective on EOG Resources from $95.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $110.23.

In other news, CFO Timothy K. Driggers sold 3,925 shares of EOG Resources stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.79, for a total transaction of $375,975.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Ascent Group LLC acquired a new stake in EOG Resources in the 4th quarter valued at $416,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its stake in EOG Resources by 116.7% in the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,662 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $148,000 after buying an additional 895 shares in the last quarter. JustInvest LLC raised its position in EOG Resources by 19.5% in the 4th quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 12,530 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $1,113,000 after purchasing an additional 2,044 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in EOG Resources by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 46,118,313 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $4,096,689,000 after purchasing an additional 2,140,573 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in EOG Resources in the 4th quarter valued at $2,105,000. 86.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:EOG opened at $118.75 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. EOG Resources has a 1-year low of $62.81 and a 1-year high of $120.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $69.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.79. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $106.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $91.38.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 13th. EOG Resources’s payout ratio is presently 37.59%.

EOG Resources Company Profile (Get Rating)

EOG Resources, Inc engages in the exploration, development, production and marketing of crude oil and natural gas. It operates through the United States, Trinidad & Tobago, and Other International segments. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

Featured Articles

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on EOG Resources (EOG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG)

Receive News & Ratings for EOG Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EOG Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.