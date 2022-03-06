53,700 Shares in WesBanco, Inc. (NASDAQ:WSBC) Bought by Two Sigma Advisers LP

Two Sigma Advisers LP acquired a new position in shares of WesBanco, Inc. (NASDAQ:WSBC – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 53,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,830,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP owned approximately 0.08% of WesBanco at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Two Sigma Investments LP raised its holdings in shares of WesBanco by 392.3% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 113,435 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,866,000 after acquiring an additional 90,392 shares in the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new position in WesBanco during the third quarter valued at about $361,000. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in WesBanco by 4.6% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 38,505 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,312,000 after buying an additional 1,693 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in WesBanco by 117.4% during the third quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 101,690 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,466,000 after buying an additional 54,915 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clifford Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in WesBanco by 24.1% during the third quarter. Clifford Capital Partners LLC now owns 13,174 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $449,000 after buying an additional 2,562 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.06% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director F Eric Nelson, Jr. sold 1,196 shares of WesBanco stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.46, for a total transaction of $40,018.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jonathan D. Dargusch sold 1,121 shares of WesBanco stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.93, for a total value of $41,398.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.13% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research firms have weighed in on WSBC. B. Riley raised their target price on WesBanco from $34.00 to $35.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered WesBanco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, January 29th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:WSBC opened at $35.06 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.96 and a beta of 1.03. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $36.34 and its 200-day moving average is $35.05. WesBanco, Inc. has a 52-week low of $30.21 and a 52-week high of $39.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.81.

WesBanco (NASDAQ:WSBC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.11. WesBanco had a return on equity of 9.26% and a net margin of 39.22%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.76 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that WesBanco, Inc. will post 2.51 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 11th will be given a $0.34 dividend. This is an increase from WesBanco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 10th. WesBanco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 37.50%.

WesBanco, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Community Banking, and Trust and Investment Services. The Community Banking segment delivers services traditionally offered by service commercial banks, including commercial demand, individual demand, and time deposit accounts, as well as commercial, mortgage, and individual installment loans, and certain non-traditional offerings, such as insurance and securities brokerage services.

