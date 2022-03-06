$63.87 Million in Sales Expected for Diana Shipping Inc. (NYSE:DSX) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Diana Shipping Inc. (NYSE:DSX – Get Rating) to post $63.87 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Diana Shipping’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $66.50 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $61.24 million. Diana Shipping reported sales of $39.27 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 62.6%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Friday, May 20th.

On average, analysts expect that Diana Shipping will report full year sales of $288.87 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $284.64 million to $295.10 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $259.60 million, with estimates ranging from $224.50 million to $294.70 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Diana Shipping.

Diana Shipping (NYSE:DSX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The shipping company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.29. Diana Shipping had a net margin of 26.79% and a return on equity of 10.19%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.08) EPS.

DSX has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Diana Shipping from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. HC Wainwright assumed coverage on Diana Shipping in a report on Thursday, November 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $9.50 price target on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded Diana Shipping from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 28th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Diana Shipping from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Diana Shipping from $4.50 to $5.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.00.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Diana Shipping by 9.7% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,429,419 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $8,176,000 after acquiring an additional 126,400 shares in the last quarter. Walleye Trading LLC raised its stake in shares of Diana Shipping by 117.7% in the 2nd quarter. Walleye Trading LLC now owns 56,073 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $292,000 after buying an additional 30,321 shares in the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Diana Shipping during the third quarter worth $62,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Diana Shipping by 457.0% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 85,251 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $444,000 after purchasing an additional 69,946 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi purchased a new position in shares of Diana Shipping during the second quarter valued at $47,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Diana Shipping stock opened at $5.00 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $457.68 million, a P/E ratio of 7.94 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $4.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.58. Diana Shipping has a 52 week low of $2.52 and a 52 week high of $6.36.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 21st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 9th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 8th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 16.00%. Diana Shipping’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 63.49%.

Diana Shipping, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of shipping transportation services through the ownership and operation of dry bulk vessels. Its vessels are being employed primarily on medium to long-term time charters and transport a range of dry bulk cargoes, including such commodities as iron ore, coal, grain, and other materials along worldwide shipping routes.

