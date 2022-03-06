$7.58 EPS Expected for Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Rating) to post earnings per share of $7.58 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have made estimates for Lam Research’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $7.45 and the highest is $8.18. Lam Research reported earnings per share of $7.49 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 1.2%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, April 20th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Lam Research will report full-year earnings of $32.76 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $31.92 to $33.77. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $38.68 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $35.85 to $44.31. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Lam Research.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The semiconductor company reported $8.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $8.51 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $4.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.41 billion. Lam Research had a return on equity of 78.38% and a net margin of 27.78%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 22.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $6.03 earnings per share.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Lam Research from $790.00 to $775.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Lam Research from $597.00 to $627.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Lam Research from $575.00 to $660.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. Susquehanna Bancshares cut their price target on Lam Research from $655.00 to $640.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on Lam Research from $750.00 to $700.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Lam Research has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $719.30.

NASDAQ LRCX opened at $525.78 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $73.35 billion, a PE ratio of 16.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.25. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $620.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $615.23. Lam Research has a 1-year low of $501.67 and a 1-year high of $731.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 3.13 and a quick ratio of 2.34.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 6th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 16th will be paid a $1.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 15th. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.14%. Lam Research’s payout ratio is presently 18.69%.

In related news, SVP Scott Gerald Meikle sold 500 shares of Lam Research stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $680.00, for a total value of $340,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Seshasayee Varadarajan sold 10,000 shares of Lam Research stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $712.50, for a total value of $7,125,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 11,737 shares of company stock valued at $8,178,989 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cedar Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Lam Research during the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Missouri Trust & Investment Co purchased a new stake in Lam Research during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Allegheny Financial Group LTD purchased a new stake in Lam Research during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Vectors Research Management LLC lifted its holdings in Lam Research by 133.3% during the 4th quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC now owns 35 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Finally, D Orazio & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Lam Research during the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.60% of the company’s stock.

Lam Research Corp. engages in manufacturing and servicing of wafer processing semiconductor manufacturing equipment. It operates through the following geographical segments: the United States, China, Europe, Japan, Korea, Southeast Asia, and Taiwan. It offers thin film deposition, plasma etch, photoresist strip, and wafer cleaning.

