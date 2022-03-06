$7.58 EPS Expected for Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) This Quarter

Posted by on Mar 6th, 2022

Equities research analysts expect Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Rating) to post earnings per share of $7.58 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have made estimates for Lam Research’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $7.45 and the highest is $8.18. Lam Research reported earnings per share of $7.49 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 1.2%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, April 20th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Lam Research will report full-year earnings of $32.76 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $31.92 to $33.77. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $38.68 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $35.85 to $44.31. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Lam Research.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The semiconductor company reported $8.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $8.51 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $4.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.41 billion. Lam Research had a return on equity of 78.38% and a net margin of 27.78%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 22.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $6.03 earnings per share.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Lam Research from $790.00 to $775.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Lam Research from $597.00 to $627.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Lam Research from $575.00 to $660.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. Susquehanna Bancshares cut their price target on Lam Research from $655.00 to $640.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on Lam Research from $750.00 to $700.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Lam Research has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $719.30.

NASDAQ LRCX opened at $525.78 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $73.35 billion, a PE ratio of 16.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.25. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $620.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $615.23. Lam Research has a 1-year low of $501.67 and a 1-year high of $731.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 3.13 and a quick ratio of 2.34.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 6th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 16th will be paid a $1.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 15th. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.14%. Lam Research’s payout ratio is presently 18.69%.

In related news, SVP Scott Gerald Meikle sold 500 shares of Lam Research stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $680.00, for a total value of $340,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Seshasayee Varadarajan sold 10,000 shares of Lam Research stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $712.50, for a total value of $7,125,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 11,737 shares of company stock valued at $8,178,989 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cedar Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Lam Research during the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Missouri Trust & Investment Co purchased a new stake in Lam Research during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Allegheny Financial Group LTD purchased a new stake in Lam Research during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Vectors Research Management LLC lifted its holdings in Lam Research by 133.3% during the 4th quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC now owns 35 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Finally, D Orazio & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Lam Research during the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.60% of the company’s stock.

About Lam Research (Get Rating)

Lam Research Corp. engages in manufacturing and servicing of wafer processing semiconductor manufacturing equipment. It operates through the following geographical segments: the United States, China, Europe, Japan, Korea, Southeast Asia, and Taiwan. It offers thin film deposition, plasma etch, photoresist strip, and wafer cleaning.

Read More

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Lam Research (LRCX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX)

Receive News & Ratings for Lam Research Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lam Research and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.