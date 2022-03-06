$7.61 Billion in Sales Expected for D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI) This Quarter

Analysts predict that D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI – Get Rating) will announce sales of $7.61 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Nineteen analysts have provided estimates for D.R. Horton’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $7.21 billion and the highest is $7.93 billion. D.R. Horton posted sales of $6.45 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 18%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, April 28th.

On average, analysts expect that D.R. Horton will report full year sales of $35.05 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $32.70 billion to $36.84 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $38.21 billion, with estimates ranging from $33.20 billion to $43.34 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for D.R. Horton.

D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The construction company reported $3.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.79 by $0.38. The firm had revenue of $7.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.72 billion. D.R. Horton had a return on equity of 30.88% and a net margin of 15.66%. The company’s revenue was up 18.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.14 EPS.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James raised their target price on D.R. Horton from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on D.R. Horton from $100.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. UBS Group initiated coverage on D.R. Horton in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $135.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America initiated coverage on D.R. Horton in a research report on Monday, November 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $112.00 target price for the company. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their target price on D.R. Horton from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, D.R. Horton has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $116.21.

In related news, CFO Bill W. Wheat sold 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.11, for a total value of $3,783,850.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Barbara K. Allen sold 423 shares of D.R. Horton stock in a transaction on Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.46, for a total transaction of $36,149.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 111,423 shares of company stock valued at $11,953,100 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.49% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in DHI. State Street Corp increased its holdings in D.R. Horton by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 15,458,390 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,676,462,000 after acquiring an additional 477,354 shares during the last quarter. Egerton Capital UK LLP increased its holdings in shares of D.R. Horton by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Egerton Capital UK LLP now owns 8,599,952 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $722,138,000 after buying an additional 272,169 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of D.R. Horton by 8.9% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,878,990 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $746,027,000 after buying an additional 560,536 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of D.R. Horton by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,480,995 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $701,101,000 after buying an additional 298,927 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital World Investors increased its holdings in shares of D.R. Horton by 18.4% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 6,450,586 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $699,566,000 after buying an additional 1,000,331 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.98% of the company’s stock.

NYSE DHI opened at $85.40 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 6.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. D.R. Horton has a twelve month low of $73.55 and a twelve month high of $110.45. The company has a market cap of $30.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 1.68. The business’s fifty day moving average is $91.35 and its 200 day moving average is $93.22.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 17th were paid a $0.225 dividend. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 16th. D.R. Horton’s payout ratio is currently 7.22%.

D.R. Horton, Inc engages in the construction and sale of single-family housing. It operates through the following segments: Homebuilding, Forestar, Financial Services, and Rental. The Homebuilding segment includes the acquisition and development of land and the construction and sale of residential homes.

