74,091 Shares in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) Acquired by Tudor Investment Corp Et Al

Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new position in shares of eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 74,091 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,162,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of EBAY. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its holdings in shares of eBay by 30.0% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 21,628,323 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $1,518,309,000 after buying an additional 4,994,774 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of eBay by 40.7% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,200,794 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $292,670,000 after buying an additional 1,214,405 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in eBay during the 3rd quarter valued at $55,080,000. Maj Invest Holding A S raised its stake in eBay by 8.7% during the 3rd quarter. Maj Invest Holding A S now owns 5,552,233 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $386,823,000 after purchasing an additional 442,062 shares during the period. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new stake in eBay during the 3rd quarter valued at $21,331,000. 82.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have issued reports on EBAY. Barclays cut their target price on shares of eBay from $91.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Guggenheim downgraded shares of eBay from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $80.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of eBay from $77.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of eBay from $80.00 to $65.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered their price target on shares of eBay from $76.00 to $69.00 and set an “inline” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $70.57.

EBAY stock opened at $55.66 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.97 and a quick ratio of 1.97. eBay Inc. has a 52-week low of $49.53 and a 52-week high of $81.19. The company has a 50-day moving average of $60.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $68.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.16.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The e-commerce company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.07. eBay had a net margin of 125.94% and a return on equity of 24.01%. The company had revenue of $2.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.61 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.72 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that eBay Inc. will post 3.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 10th will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 9th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.58%. This is a positive change from eBay’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. eBay’s dividend payout ratio is currently 3.56%.

In other news, SVP Pete Thompson sold 2,755 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.58, for a total transaction of $158,632.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

eBay, Inc operates as a commerce company. The company platforms include online marketplace and its localized counterparts, including off-platform businesses in South Korea, Japan, and Turkey, as well as eBay’s suite of mobile apps. The company technologies and services are designed to give buyers choice and a breadth of relevant inventory and to enable sellers worldwide to organize and offer their inventory for sale, virtually anytime and anywhere.

