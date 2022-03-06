$783.26 Million in Sales Expected for Dycom Industries, Inc. (NYSE:DY) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Dycom Industries, Inc. (NYSE:DY – Get Rating) will report $783.26 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Dycom Industries’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $784.98 million and the lowest is $780.10 million. Dycom Industries reported sales of $727.50 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 7.7%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, May 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Dycom Industries will report full-year sales of $3.41 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $3.33 billion to $3.49 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $3.75 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.61 billion to $3.90 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Dycom Industries.

Dycom Industries (NYSE:DY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 2nd. The construction company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.09. Dycom Industries had a net margin of 1.40% and a return on equity of 5.47%. The firm had revenue of $761.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $723.83 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.07) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Craig Hallum lifted their price target on shares of Dycom Industries from $110.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Dycom Industries from $104.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. B. Riley reduced their price target on shares of Dycom Industries from $120.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Dycom Industries from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Dycom Industries from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $112.14.

Shares of DY stock opened at $90.89 on Friday. Dycom Industries has a 52-week low of $62.88 and a 52-week high of $105.28. The stock has a market cap of $2.74 billion, a PE ratio of 63.56 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 3.51 and a current ratio of 3.69. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $89.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $83.33.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Dycom Industries by 31.3% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 48,230 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,522,000 after buying an additional 11,497 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Dycom Industries by 33.9% during the 4th quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,786 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $355,000 after buying an additional 959 shares during the period. Comerica Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Dycom Industries by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 14,095 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,187,000 after buying an additional 145 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in shares of Dycom Industries by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 20,315 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,906,000 after buying an additional 405 shares during the period. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Dycom Industries by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 42,077 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,945,000 after buying an additional 693 shares during the period. 91.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Dycom Industries, Inc provides contracting services throughout the United States. Its services include engineering, construction, maintenance and installation services to telecommunications providers, underground facility locating services to various utilities, including other construction and maintenance services to electric and gas utilities, and others.

