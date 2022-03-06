$8.70 Billion in Sales Expected for Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG) This Quarter

Analysts expect that Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG – Get Rating) will post sales of $8.70 billion for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Twenty Three analysts have made estimates for Dollar General’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $8.55 billion to $8.82 billion. Dollar General reported sales of $8.41 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 3.4%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, March 17th.

On average, analysts expect that Dollar General will report full-year sales of $34.26 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $34.12 billion to $34.38 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $36.72 billion, with estimates ranging from $35.97 billion to $37.51 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Dollar General.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, December 2nd. The company reported $2.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.07. Dollar General had a net margin of 7.19% and a return on equity of 38.74%. The company had revenue of $8.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.50 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.31 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Dollar General from $251.00 to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Dollar General from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $250.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Truist Financial assumed coverage on shares of Dollar General in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $228.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Dollar General from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $220.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets restated a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 price target on shares of Dollar General in a report on Friday, December 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $238.79.

Dollar General stock opened at $210.98 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $212.29 and a 200-day moving average of $217.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.66, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.58. Dollar General has a 52-week low of $173.50 and a 52-week high of $240.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

Dollar General declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Thursday, December 2nd that authorizes the company to buyback $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to reacquire up to 3.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, Director Patricia Filikrushel sold 876 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.34, for a total transaction of $194,769.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.73% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of DG. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Dollar General by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,399,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,339,132,000 after purchasing an additional 283,983 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors increased its stake in shares of Dollar General by 14.5% in the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 15,746,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,340,499,000 after acquiring an additional 1,990,714 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Dollar General by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,983,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,354,334,000 after acquiring an additional 176,588 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors increased its stake in shares of Dollar General by 13.6% in the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 7,176,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,692,445,000 after acquiring an additional 860,616 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in shares of Dollar General by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,097,982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $869,346,000 after acquiring an additional 73,697 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.95% of the company’s stock.

