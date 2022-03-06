80,928 Shares in Bath & Body Works Inc (NYSE:BBWI) Bought by American International Group Inc.

American International Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Bath & Body Works Inc (NYSE:BBWI – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 80,928 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,101,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new stake in Bath & Body Works in the third quarter valued at $17,592,000. Gotham Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Bath & Body Works in the third quarter valued at $6,481,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Bath & Body Works in the third quarter valued at $4,523,000. US Bancorp DE bought a new stake in Bath & Body Works in the third quarter valued at $4,829,000. Finally, Three Peaks Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Bath & Body Works in the third quarter valued at $2,321,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.23% of the company’s stock.

Get Bath & Body Works alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. MKM Partners cut their target price on Bath & Body Works from $94.00 to $91.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Telsey Advisory Group lowered their price target on Bath & Body Works from $91.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 24th. UBS Group raised their price target on Bath & Body Works from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Citigroup lowered their price target on Bath & Body Works from $100.00 to $93.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Bath & Body Works from $105.00 to $81.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $80.28.

NYSE:BBWI opened at $49.82 on Friday. Bath & Body Works Inc has a 1-year low of $42.62 and a 1-year high of $82.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.80. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $57.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $65.24.

Bath & Body Works (NYSE:BBWI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported $2.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.27 by $0.03. Bath & Body Works had a negative return on equity of 125.13% and a net margin of 14.13%. The business had revenue of $3.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.96 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.96 EPS. Bath & Body Works’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Bath & Body Works Inc will post 4.62 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 4th. Investors of record on Friday, February 18th were given a $0.20 dividend. This is a positive change from Bath & Body Works’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 17th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.61%. Bath & Body Works’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.26%.

Bath & Body Works Company Profile (Get Rating)

Bath & Body Works, Inc is a specialty retailers and home to America’s Favorite Fragrances, offering a breadth of exclusive fragrances for the body and home, including the selling collections for fine fragrance mist, body lotion and body cream, 3-wick candles, home fragrance diffusers and liquid hand soap.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Bath & Body Works Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bath & Body Works and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.