82,344 Shares in Chesapeake Energy Co. (NASDAQ:CHK) Bought by Tudor Investment Corp Et Al

Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new position in Chesapeake Energy Co. (NASDAQ:CHK – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 82,344 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,072,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al owned 0.07% of Chesapeake Energy as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Caxton Associates LP increased its stake in shares of Chesapeake Energy by 345.8% in the third quarter. Caxton Associates LP now owns 62,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,844,000 after buying an additional 48,405 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC bought a new stake in Chesapeake Energy in the third quarter valued at $736,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in Chesapeake Energy by 83.4% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 15,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $949,000 after acquiring an additional 7,001 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Chesapeake Energy by 319.6% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 250,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,415,000 after acquiring an additional 190,646 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sourcerock Group LLC bought a new stake in Chesapeake Energy in the third quarter valued at $21,926,000.

Shares of Chesapeake Energy stock opened at $85.00 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $68.91 and its 200 day moving average is $64.02. Chesapeake Energy Co. has a 1 year low of $40.00 and a 1 year high of $85.21. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Chesapeake Energy (NASDAQ:CHK – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported $2.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.48 by ($0.09). Chesapeake Energy had a return on equity of 160.87% and a net margin of 108.93%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($42.54) earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Chesapeake Energy Co. will post 10.29 EPS for the current year.

Chesapeake Energy declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback program on Thursday, December 2nd that allows the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to reacquire up to 14% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 7th will be given a $0.438 dividend. This is a positive change from Chesapeake Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 4th. This represents a $1.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.06%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on CHK. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Chesapeake Energy in a report on Friday, February 11th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $85.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Chesapeake Energy in a report on Monday, January 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $90.00 target price on the stock. Siebert Williams Shank initiated coverage on shares of Chesapeake Energy in a report on Monday, December 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $90.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Chesapeake Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Chesapeake Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $78.00 to $84.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Chesapeake Energy has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $82.20.

Chesapeake Energy Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of properties for the production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGL) from underground reservoirs in the United States. The company holds interests in natural gas resource plays, including the Marcellus in Northern Appalachian Basin in Pennsylvania; Haynesville located in Northwestern Louisiana; Eagle Ford in South Texas; Brazos Valley in Southeast Texas; and Powder River Basin in Wyoming.

