85,357 Shares in Independence Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:IRT) Purchased by Two Sigma Advisers LP

Two Sigma Advisers LP purchased a new position in shares of Independence Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:IRT – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 85,357 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $1,737,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP owned about 0.08% of Independence Realty Trust at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Independence Realty Trust during the third quarter worth about $42,000. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in Independence Realty Trust by 19.0% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,902 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 782 shares during the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Independence Realty Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at about $104,000. USA Financial Portformulas Corp boosted its holdings in Independence Realty Trust by 106.2% in the 3rd quarter. USA Financial Portformulas Corp now owns 7,705 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $157,000 after purchasing an additional 3,969 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in Independence Realty Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at about $226,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IRT opened at $26.59 on Friday. Independence Realty Trust, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $13.76 and a fifty-two week high of $26.63. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $23.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $23.00. The company has a market cap of $2.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 69.98, a PEG ratio of 12.21 and a beta of 0.94.

Independence Realty Trust (NYSE:IRT – Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.23. Independence Realty Trust had a net margin of 17.82% and a return on equity of 3.05%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.22 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Independence Realty Trust, Inc. will post 1.03 earnings per share for the current year.

IRT has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Independence Realty Trust in a report on Monday, January 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $28.00 target price on the stock. Compass Point upgraded shares of Independence Realty Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $26.75 to $27.75 in a report on Monday, January 10th. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Independence Realty Trust in a report on Friday, December 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $28.00 price objective on the stock. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating on shares of Independence Realty Trust in a report on Monday, November 15th. Finally, Barclays started coverage on shares of Independence Realty Trust in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.86.

Independence Realty Trust, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which acquires, owns, operates, improves and manages multifamily apartment communities across non-gateway U.S. markets. It aims to provide stockholders risk-adjusted returns through diligent portfolio management, operational performance and consistent return of capital through distributions and capital appreciation.

