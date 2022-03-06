8PAY Market Cap Hits $2.47 Million (8PAY)

8PAY (CURRENCY:8PAY) traded down 1.4% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on March 6th. One 8PAY coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0411 or 0.00000106 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, 8PAY has traded up 35.6% against the dollar. 8PAY has a total market cap of $2.47 million and approximately $612,066.00 worth of 8PAY was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002578 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00001904 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.26 or 0.00044474 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0596 or 0.00000154 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,615.66 or 0.06741655 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $38,883.75 or 1.00219595 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $17.26 or 0.00044486 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $18.77 or 0.00048373 BTC.

8PAY Profile

8PAY’s total supply is 88,888,888 coins and its circulating supply is 60,010,875 coins. 8PAY’s official Twitter account is @8Pay_network

Buying and Selling 8PAY

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as 8PAY directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade 8PAY should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase 8PAY using one of the exchanges listed above.

