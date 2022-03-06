$910.17 Million in Sales Expected for TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect that TransUnion (NYSE:TRU – Get Rating) will report $910.17 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Eleven analysts have provided estimates for TransUnion’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $904.00 million and the highest is $914.07 million. TransUnion posted sales of $745.30 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 22.1%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, April 26th.

On average, analysts expect that TransUnion will report full year sales of $3.80 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $3.74 billion to $3.88 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $4.14 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.03 billion to $4.34 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for TransUnion.

TransUnion (NYSE:TRU – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The business services provider reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.83 by ($0.02). TransUnion had a return on equity of 23.01% and a net margin of 15.66%. The firm had revenue of $789.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $816.79 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.72 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research firms have issued reports on TRU. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on TransUnion from $120.00 to $118.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Atlantic Securities upgraded TransUnion from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $125.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on TransUnion from $140.00 to $124.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Cowen lowered their target price on TransUnion from $126.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Truist Financial lowered TransUnion from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $105.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $120.92.

In related news, EVP Heather J. Russell sold 2,867 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.76, for a total transaction of $260,208.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Richard Dane Mauldin sold 659 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.48, for a total value of $75,442.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 49,684 shares of company stock worth $5,616,686 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TRU. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its holdings in TransUnion by 66.7% in the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 225 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new position in TransUnion in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in TransUnion in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc acquired a new position in TransUnion in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in TransUnion by 114.4% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 253 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. 96.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TransUnion stock opened at $96.22 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 2.13 and a quick ratio of 2.13. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $103.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $111.71. TransUnion has a 52-week low of $83.11 and a 52-week high of $125.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.43 and a beta of 1.31.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 10th will be paid a $0.095 dividend. This represents a $0.38 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.39%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 9th. TransUnion’s payout ratio is 15.57%.

TransUnion engages in the provision of information and risk management solutions. It also provides consumer reports, risk scores, analytical services and decision making capabilities to businesses. The firm operates through the following segments: U.S. Information Services (USIS), International, Consumer Interactive, and Corporate.

