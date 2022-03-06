$976.79 Million in Sales Expected for Brinker International, Inc. (NYSE:EAT) This Quarter

Brokerages forecast that Brinker International, Inc. (NYSE:EAT – Get Rating) will post sales of $976.79 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Nine analysts have issued estimates for Brinker International’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $955.02 million to $1.00 billion. Brinker International reported sales of $828.40 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 17.9%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Brinker International will report full-year sales of $3.80 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $3.78 billion to $3.82 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $4.03 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.93 billion to $4.15 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Brinker International.

Brinker International (NYSE:EAT – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The restaurant operator reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.20. Brinker International had a negative return on equity of 48.95% and a net margin of 4.11%. The firm had revenue of $925.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $924.24 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.35 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 21.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on EAT shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Brinker International from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on Brinker International from $63.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Brinker International from $47.00 to $44.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Stephens lifted their price objective on Brinker International from $45.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Wedbush lifted their price objective on Brinker International from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Brinker International has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.68.

Shares of EAT opened at $36.83 on Friday. Brinker International has a 1 year low of $30.20 and a 1 year high of $78.33. The stock has a market cap of $1.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 2.50. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $38.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $42.58.

In other Brinker International news, COO Douglas N. Comings sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.72, for a total transaction of $42,720.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Joseph G. Taylor sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.94, for a total value of $214,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 32,165 shares of company stock worth $1,261,249 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 4.21% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of EAT. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its stake in shares of Brinker International by 461.0% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,347,280 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $117,951,000 after acquiring an additional 1,928,850 shares during the period. Kettle Hill Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Brinker International in the 4th quarter valued at $14,261,000. Primecap Management Co. CA boosted its stake in Brinker International by 91.5% in the 4th quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 738,865 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $27,035,000 after purchasing an additional 353,132 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Brinker International by 130.0% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 492,800 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $18,032,000 after purchasing an additional 278,500 shares during the period. Finally, Peregrine Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Brinker International in the 4th quarter valued at $9,773,000. Institutional investors own 94.33% of the company’s stock.

Brinker International, Inc engages in owning, developing, and franchising Chili’s Grill and Bar and Maggiano’s Little Italy restaurant brands. It operates through the following segments: Chili’s, and Maggiano’s. The Chili’s segment includes the results of company-owned Chili’s restaurants in the U.S.

